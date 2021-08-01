5 takeaways from Kaizer Chiefs’ shootout win over Orlando Pirates

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup at Orlando Stadium. Herman Gibbs looks at five talking points from the game. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs’ newbies get some time in the legs in pre-season win over Orlando Pirates

Chiefs didn’t give their strikers enough shooting chances ... Chiefs were mostly in attacking mode in the first half but strangely managed the first shot on target only in the 41st minute. Chiefs failed to bring their striker Samir Nurkovic into the game even though they enjoyed several penetrating runs down either flank. As a result, the Pirates defence lived a charmed life in the first half. Pirates created pressure throughout the match ...

Although first-half possession was evenly shared, Pirates created pressure spells that tested the Chiefs defence. Just ahead of the break, Thembinkosi Lorch switched from the right to left midfield, where he unleashed a scorching drive from the edge of the penalty area. Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune parried the shot and then saved again after Fortune Makaringe pounced on the rebound. .But Chiefs’ defence wasn’t really tested ... Pirates managed several penetrative sorties down their right flank after the Chiefs defence wore thin in that channel. However, despite making headway deep into Chiefs territory, Pirates' goalmouth crosses were poor and shallow. Lorch was the guilty party, and as a result, Chiefs were able to keep their lines intact during these pressure spells.

The trophy lift Kaizer Chiefs fans have been waiting for as they are officially crowned #CarlingCup champions 🏆![CDATA[]]>🥳 pic.twitter.com/5ulAMzDnDl — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 1, 2021 Kgaogelo Sekgota brought some energy to Chiefs’ attack ...