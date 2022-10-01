Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

5 things Orlando Pirates must do to end losing streak against Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Share

Cape Town - Undaunted Orlando Pirates may have a poor record against Mamelodi Sundowns, but they are determined to capitalise on home advantage at the Orlando Stadium n Johannesburg in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final tie today.

Pirates have lost all five of their past five matches across various domestic competitions. There is, however, light at the end of the tunnel because there are at least five things that Pirates can do to end this winless streak against Sundowns.

Story continues below Advertisement

1. Play brave football

Pirates coach José Riveiro should send his team out with the express desire to play brave football. They should look to take the initiative from the start, and that means taking the game to Sundowns. Pirates have skilful individuals who can impose themselves on a game. They should be given licence to express themselves. Sundowns have been thrown of their stride when opponents go toe-to-toe with them.

More on this

2. Discipline on defence

Riveiro has been floating between a four-man and three-man rearguard in recent matches. However, each time the players on duty were superb. By this time, it is well known that Sundowns battle when opponents load their defence because by their own admission it prevents them from playing football.

Story continues below Advertisement

3. Pirates must convert scoring chances

The arrival of Kermit Erasmus and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo will enhance the team’s ability to create scoring chances, which has not been a major problem this season. The big problem has been converting the scoring chances and Riveiro will have to make a call on who will be up front in the final third.

4. The mood around the team

Story continues below Advertisement

Pirates captain Innocent Maela has said the players are “switched on” for today’s clash. He has offered his teammates sound advice, saying they must not play the occasion of a cup semi-final.

Story continues below Advertisement

The spate of Pirates signings will also step up the competitiveness in the ranks and that augurs well for committed performances on the field of play as players try to hold on to positions in the starting XI.

5. The real Thembinkosi Lorch must please stand up

Attacking midfield ace Thembinkosi Lorch returned from a lengthy injury lay-off six weeks ago, but he is nowhere near his best form. He has had limited game time and on occasion, his form has been a mixture of hot and cold. His wing play can be menacing and his feeds from out wide can pose problems for opposition defences.

Related Topics:

Johannesburg Orlando PiratesMamelodi SundownsMTN8SoccerPSL

Share

Recent stories by:

Herman Gibbs