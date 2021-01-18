5 things we learned from this weekend’s the PSL action

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - IOL Sport writer Zaahier Adams looks at five talking points from this weekend’s action in the DStv Premiership. 1. The Amakhosi are alive and kicking Kaizer Chiefs are still missing a host of experienced players through injury, but this situation has forced coach Gavin Hunt to field a host of youngsters in key positions this season. On Saturday they repaid the faith with duo Nkosingiphile Ngcobo,21, and Happy Mashiane, 23, powering Chiefs to a much-needed victory over Cape Town City. 2. Dube Birds continue to soar While all their rivals may impatiently be waiting for the bubble to burst, Moroka Swallows are proving their highly-impressive start to the season is no fluke. Swallows bagged another three points with a victory over Baroka to maintain their unbeaten start to the league - which stretches 11 matches now. It also cemented second place on the log after the dour goalless Tshwane derby at the Lucas Moripe stadium.

3. Pirates are the Jekyll and Hyde of the PSL

It was less than a few days ago that the Buccaneers delivered arguably their most complete and controlled performance by thrashing TTM 3-0. An entirely different Pirates team, though, pitched up in Thohoyandou Stadium against league stragglers Black Leopards. They were made to pay for their listless efforts with the perennial relegation candidates not only smashing Pirates 2-0, but completely outclassing their more fancied opponents. Pirates will have to find greater consistency if there are to be considered serious title challengers.

Donald Makgetlwa of Black Leopards challenges Orlando Pirates’ Wayde Jooste during a DStv Premiership match. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

4. Citizens are their own worst enemies

Cape Town City are easily one of the most exciting and entertaining teams in the Dstv Premiership. They play an attacking and high-energy brand of football that allows them to create a plethora of opportunities. However, their profligacy in defence is really hurting them at the moment. Their injury and suspension list resembles Liverpool's wretched centre back luck, but that still does not excuse the individual errors and lack of focus that is costing the team valuable points. City are far greater value than their current log position indicates.

5. Malesela does indeed have the Midas touch

Having been brought in for his fourth stint at Chippa United once again to save the team from relegation when he replaced the axed Lehlohonolo Seema, Malesela certainly seems to know how to get the best out of the Chilly Boys. Since being at the helm, Chippa have picked up four points from three games, including just their second victory on the road on Saturday when they defeated TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium. There may still be a long season ahead, but the 55-year-old is steering Chippa in the right direction.

@ZaahierAdams