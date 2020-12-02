5 top PSL stars still in limbo after transfer window closes

JOHANNESBURG - After an extended period to sign players, the curtains finally came down on the South African transfer window on Monday night. But there are still a couple of experienced free agents that could still find new clubs. Mahlali Baleka looks at five of them. OUPA MANYISA A few weeks after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns, Manyisa joined newbies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in top-flight football. But that didn't last long after the Venda-based side surprisingly released him without even kicking the ball. The details pertaining to him prematurely being released are sketchy, while it's rumoured that his asking fee was too much for a club that is still finding its feet in the elite league.

But with experience he has from his time with Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Manyisa can still add value to any team.

THABO QALINGE

Having been tipped to revive his career at SuperSport United after being released by Pirates, Qalinge finds himself in the wilderness. He was released by SuperSport after just one season following an injury that kept him in the medical room instead of on the pitch.

Qalinge is a skilful player with a lot of trickery. But he does showboat, unnecessarily. But with age not on his side, he should be matured enough to know that he has to contribute with effective play, especially going forward.

CLAYTON DANIELS

Daniels is a free-agent after mutually terminating his contract at SuperSport on Monday. The 36-year-old was a colossal figure for Matsantsantsa a Pitori in the heart of their defence and his absence has been visible in the last few matches.

With vast experience, after spells at Cape Town Spurs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic and recently SuperSport, it shouldn't be long before Daniels finds himself a new home where his experience will be invaluable.

JEREMY BROCKIE

After announcing himself in style in South African football at SuperSport by scoring a number of key goals, Brockie's reign was expected to continue for years in the elite league, considering that he joined the local “club of the decade” Sundowns. But his stint at Sundowns was short-lived.

Having been sent out on loan to Maritzburg United last season. At the Team of Choice, he didn't make a telling contribution either, with Sundowns not renewing his contract in June.

ELIAS PELEMBE

A four-time league champion, following his stints with SuperSport and defunct Bidvest Wits, Pelembe has aged like fine wine. So much so that when Wits made a late push for the league title last season, coach Gavin Hunt believed he was one of their standout players.

And so, while he may be in his late 30s, and considered old, but he's still got mileage in his legs. But with most clubs at their lowest due to Covid-19, we'll have to wait and see if he'll resurface in the elite league. However, whichever team secures his services, they'll get a bargain.

