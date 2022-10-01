5 weaknesses AmaZulu should look to exploit against Kaizer Chiefs in MTN8 semi-final

Durban - Premiership action returns this weekend with two high-profile MTN8 first leg semi-final clashes, pitting Orlando Pirates against Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and AmaZulu against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Chiefs and AamaZulu have already met each other this season in the league, a match that ended in a scoreless stalemate, which means that their next encounter could be decided through the slightest margins.
Usuthu have never beaten Amakhosi in a cup competition and will look to make history over two legs. IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi provides five weaknesses AmaZulu should look to exploit against Chiefs to make history in their MTN8 clash.
1. Tactical naivety
In his first two months at the helm, Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has overseen a mixed bag of performances from his team. They have engineered exceptional performances the one week and then looked foolish the next ...
Two of Chiefs' three defeats this season against Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City have put Zwane's tactical naivety in the spotlight, setting up his side to target specific opposition shortfalls, while leaving his vulnerable defence there for the taking. This is a factor Usuthu should be looking to exploit.
2. Unstable Defence
It’s clear that Chiefs are currently going through a rebuild and are still looking to establish the right foundations for their team, especially in defence where their have been some instability.
New signing Zitha Kwinika has played alongside Siyabonga Ngezana, Njabulo Ngcobo and Edmilson Dove in the opening quarter of a season, which would explain why they've accounted for the most errors leading to goals so far.
3. Disorganisation in set-pieces
Zwane's attempts at re-establishing a vibrant and high-tempo Chiefs side have seen other departments suffer, particularly their defending of set-pieces.
The Amakhosi rearguard presents a considerably smaller frame in size, which could provide hard times in the air when the likes of Veluyeke Zulu and Mbongeni Gumede come to visit.
4. Unsettled Midfield
Usuthu have two experienced and former Chiefs players in Keagan Buchanan and George Maluleka in their ranks. The duo, alongside Makhehleni Makhaula, should be rubbing their hands in excitement at the prospect of facing their opposition's unsettled midfield.
Chiefs are yet to establish a working trio in the heart of their midfield and if any of the two sides want to have a chance at winning, they would need to win the midfield battle.
5. Big Match Temperament
Chiefs' reconstruction of their squad saw them look for youth and energy to merge with their experienced campaigners, however those young players are still in their teething phase and lack the required 'big match temperament ' at times.
The likes of Dillon Solomons, Siyabonga Ngezana and Ashley Du Preez have been found wanting on occasion - mostly during high profile matches similar to the kind they'll partake in On Saturday against AmaZulu.