A CAF Champions League berth at stake in today's Soweto Derby

Cape Town - With Mamelodi Sundowns set to make a clean sweep of all the trophies still on offer this season, a CAF Champions League berth is all that is worth fighting for in Saturday's Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. The outcome at the FNB Stadium (Soccer City) on Saturday could well provide a pointer who will join Sundowns in next season's CAF blue ribband club competition. SuperSport United have also put the squeeze on the Soweto hopefuls following their 2-0 win on Friday night. Second-placed SuperSport are now five points ahead of Pirates who have a match in hand tough.

A victory for the in-form Pirates today will see them breathing down SuperSport's neck and only two points adrift. However, if SuperSport continues in this vein, Pirates and Chiefs will be left fighting with Richards Bay for a spot in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

Fourth-placed Richards Bay (31) are level on points with Pirates. Kaizer Chiefs are placed fifth on 28 points. Based on current form, Pirates start as favourites on Satuday. They have four wins in their last five Premiership favourites. They were also Soweto Derby favourites last October, when they were enjoying an excellent run. However, they came unstuck after a wonder goal by midfielder Yusuf Maart turned out to be the eventual matchwinner.

Kaizer Chiefs have enjoyed the better of Pirates of late with wins in four straight clashes, dating to March 2021. Chiefs have outscored Pirates 6-2 during this winning streak. ALSO READ: Grobler finally joins '100 Club' after netting in SuperSport's 2-0 win over Maritzburg Monnapule Saleng, Pirates' prolific striker, will be the dangerman. He has been in excellent goalscoring form and will be a marked man today.

Over the years, foreign-born players have been known to play decisive roles in Soweto Derbies. Zimbabwean Terrence Dzvukamanja whose play of late has been thriving under Pirates' Spanish coach José Riveiro could make a telling impact with his bustling play upfront. ALSO READ: Why Kaizer Chiefs need to beat Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby Chiefs will be relying on the attacking prowess of Burundian Bonfils Bimenyimana. He is due for an impactful performance. He is the team's leading scorer with seven goals.