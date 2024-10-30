A case of misfiring rockets? Orlando Pirates defeat adds pressure on TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović

Pressure is mounting on TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramović following their 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday evening. Under his leadership this season, the Rockets have yet to secure a victory, losing four of their five opening games.

This dismal start has left the Mpumalanga-based outfit rooted at the bottom of the league table, with only one point to their name. The German tactician will hope to quickly turn this around. FT☠️ || @TSGALAXYFC 0 v 2 @orlandopirates



— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) October 29, 2024 However, things will not get any easier, as they are set to face Stellenbosch FC, Sekhukhune United, and Polokwane City in their next three league fixtures. All three of their upcoming opponents have had a solid start to the season, with Stellenbosch currently positioned in sixth place in the premiership.

Sekhukhune have had an even greater start to the new season and are currently in third place with 10 points behind defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Polokwane City also showed that they are a force to be reckoned with after securing a 1-0 win over Sundowns on Sunday. Speaking after their loss on Tuesday, Ramović sought to allay the fears of Galaxy supporters, stating that his side was playing well and promised to challenge for a spot in the top eight.

“I can promise our supporters that we will collect the points and we will fight for the top eight spot. “It looks bad, yes it is, but we need to stay positive why? Because we are training well, we’re playing and the results will come there is no doubt about it,” Ramović said.