Former Bafana striker George Dearnaley is the director of coaching at Magic FC, who will face Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last-16. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

With three Cape Town teams in the last-16 draw for the Nedbank Cup, it was almost inevitable that one of them would draw Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs. But the mystery and the intrigue continued on Thursday night, with Cape ABC Motsepe League team Magic FC securing a home fixture with the Amakhosi.

Magic FC beat Maccabi FC in a penalty shoot-out in the last-32, and have been rewarded with a massive showdown with Chiefs.

Former Bafana Bafana international George Dearnaley is the club owner and director of coaching, with fellow ex-SA player David Kannemeyer the team manager.

Another long-serving PSL pro in former Cape Town Spurs midfielder Zane Alexander is the assistant coach, and with their motto being ‘Believe in Magic’, they will hope to cause an upset of epic proportions against Chiefs, who were beaten 1-0 by Cape Town City in the league on Wednesday.

The two other Cape sides in the last-16 are Cape Umoya United, who will host Mbombela United, while Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City are also at home, to fellow Premiership side Highlands Park.

The dates and venues for the eight matches have not yet been announced.

Nedbank Cup Last-16 Draw

Cape Umoya United v Mbombela United

Jomo Cosmos v TS Galaxy

Witbank Spurs v Golden Arrows

Magic FC v Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town City v Highlands Park

Bloemfontein Celtic v Richards Bay

Black Leopards v Wits

Chippa United v Tshakhuma





IOL Sport

