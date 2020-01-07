Captain Thami Mkhize headed home the only goal of the game in the second half to seal a hard-fought victory over fellow strugglers Baroka FC at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, ending a five-game winless run for the Citizens, who climb five places to 11th on the table propped up now by Limpopo-based Baroka.
For City’s new Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink it was a moment to savour as it was his first triumph since taking on the position in the first week of November. He’s worked his socks off since replacing Benni McCarthy, and it is paying dividends.
The squad is fitter now, skill levels sharper. All he wants to achieve during his tenure is to make his charges better players, and he seems to be on track.
The coach is not taking the credit for the downing of Baroka, preferring instead to heap praise on his troops for doing the business under dollops of pressure.