A second PSL player tests positive for Covid-19

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has recorded it's second Covid-19 case after Bloemfontein Celtic confirmed that Given Mashikinya is the latest footballer in Mzansi to test positive. This evening Celtic confirmed that they conducted tests on Friday and the subsequent results showed Mashikinya is positive. The talented midfielder is now on isolation where he will be following all the relevant Covid-19 measures. Celtic will be optimistic that Mashikinya will recover in time for the restart of the current season. He has been immense for Phunya Sele Sele in the middle of the park.

The Bloem outfit are the in the Nedbank Cup semi finals where they will battle it out against Baroka FC for a place in the final and is also on course to finish in the top eight.

Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates become the first player in the PSL to test positive for Covid-19 last month.

The Pirates midfielder has recovered from the virus after going through all the protocol and testing processes.

Meanwhile, it still isn't clear as to when will the league will return to action. But plans are being put into place for the season to finish in a bio bubble in either KwaZulu-Natal or Gauteng.

@Minenhlecr7





IOL Sport