Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns held no punches when they thumped a high on confidence Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Brazilians delivered a masterclass at both ends of the pitch, and reminded the football loving public and their forthcoming opponents exactly why they are the most feared side in the domestic game today.

Manqoba Mngqithi and his technical team flexed their wide array of ideas and strategic genius in this encounter, and IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi provides a tactical breakdown of Mamelodi Sundowns victory over Kaizer Chiefs. Identifying the opponents’ weakness One of the most important components of Sundowns dominance over the years is their ability to perform in the biggest games, and the coaching staff's persistence to stick to the club's basic playing principles with limited alterations was on display once again against Chiefs.

The Brazilians rely heavily on their dominance of ball possession while their well coordinated counter-press bamboozles opponents, and in this game Siyabonga Ngezana was unfortunately on the receiving end as numerous passes to him triggered relentless attempts from Downs to regain possession. Sundowns were also able to turn the pressure carried by the Chiefs players against them, as Arthur Zwane's men attempted to play out of the pressure on numerous occasions and more often than not turned the ball over in crucial areas of the pitch.

Andile Jali and playing through the press The inclusion of Andile Jali from the start was seen as one of experience more than tactical rationale, however, the midfield general frequently dropped in between his side's centre back pairing in an effort to draw the Chiefs press and alternatively make room for his midfield partner's in Neo Maema and Tebogo Mokoena to operate.

A successful shifting of Chiefs higher up the pitch afforded the tricky trio of Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile an opportunity to have lots of room to attack a Chiefs defence that never looked settled. Key substitutions and their influence Sundowns introduced the pace and skill of Lyle Lakay and Abubeker Nasir midway through the second, a move that suggested a freshening of legs but also carried tactical implications.

With Chiefs adding numbers upfront in search of an equaliser, their centre back pairing of Njabulo Ngcobo and Zitha Kwinika would have to engage in uncomfortable 1v1 situations, and the introduction of tricky and rapid wingers would hand Sundowns the edge in those duels as they were rewarded when Nasir took Ngcobo to the cleaners before scoring the final goal. Chiefs coach Zwane has a lot of factors to consider in terms of how he wants his side to line up on a consistent basis, and will have a chance to rewrite his side's wrongs when they tackle Richards Bay next. @ScribeSmiso