Stellies FC v Maritzburg Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The Mother City suffered a disappointing weekend in the Nedbank Cup when three of their teams were knocked out in the last 32 at the weekend. PSL outfit Stellenbosch FC and NFD side Ajax Cape Town both literally paid the penalty as they exited the competition via penalty shootouts to Maritzburg United and TS Sporting respectively. Stellies were beaten 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 stalemate with the Team of Choice after 120 minutes, while Ajax lost 4-3 via spot kicks having also drawn 2-2 after extra time.

Cape Town City were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of NFD side Mbombela United at the Kanyamazane Stadium yesterday.

Stellies were twice in the lead via Mpho Matsi and Lelethu Skelem, but they surrendered their advantage before the break following Thabiso Kutumela’s brace for the visitors.

Yet Stellies’ exit could be a blessing in disguise as they can now focus their efforts entirely on the PSL that sees the top-flight rookies not too far away from the relegation zone. “I was not displeased with the performance, just disappointed with the result,” said Stellies coach Steve Barker.