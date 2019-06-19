Abbubaker Mobara has returned to his home town after a stint with Orlando Pirates. Photo: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter

CAPE TOWN – Abbubaker Mobara on Wednesday completed his move from Orlando Pirates to Cape Town City on a four-year deal. The utility player is originally from Mitchell’s Plain and, by putting pen to paper to join the ambitious Cape club, it’s a return home for the 25-year-old.

On Wednesday, City tweeted: “Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of Abbubaker Mobara on a 4-year deal. We look forward to working with him for the upcoming season and many more to come.”

Mobara’s junior career was spent in the Ajax Cape Town youth development academy. He progressed to the Ajax PSL squad, and was later signed by Pirates.

Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of Abbubaker Mobara on a 4 year deal. We look forward to working with him for the upcoming season and many more to come💙#WelcomeHomeMobara pic.twitter.com/M4WhPunVpY — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 19, 2019

Things, though, haven’t quite worked out at the Buccaneers for Mobara, which is why he sees the switch to City as an opportunity to get his career back on track.

Capable of playing in the centre of defence, at right back, in central midfield, or even as a winger, Mobara has made eight appearances for Bafana Bafana.

Every family has a story to tell, welcome to ours 💙

Abbubaker Mobara is a Citizen 🔵#WelcomeHomeMobara#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/EhWMSWI8mw — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 19, 2019

African News Agency (ANA)