Abubeker Nassir and Peter Shalulile are ready to spearhead Sundowns’ attack against Pirates

Cape Town — Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nassir and Namibia's ace marksman Peter Shalulile have both returned to full fitness ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' DStv Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates in Pretoria on Friday. It is unlikely though that both players will make the run-on XI. The medical staff are likely to recommend that they play off the bench.

Shalulile suffered a muscular problem at the start of October and has not played a match since then. Despite the lack of action, he is the joint top scorer in the league with six goals. "Peter is now one week on the pitch with the team," said Rulani Mokwena, the Sundowns coach. "The protocol is to first return to training and then return for availability for selection. He has only gone past the first stage of rehabilitation if you want to call it that. We will see.

"Everything always depends on the individual and how the biomechanics and physiological reaction is to the medical treatment. "We will see, but he has not played any friendly matches yet, but he has taken part in full training. Peter is not out. Peter is training and we will assess and see. He is on the pitch, and we will wait for the medical green light." If Nassir and Shalulile are left kicking their heels on the touchlines, Sundowns can call on two dangerous players to unsettle Pirates.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder Cassius Mailula has not had the chance to showcase his talents in the absence of Shalulile. He didn't disappoint and contributed three goals and one assist in three matches during October. He could get an extended run in the starting line-up and force his way into Mokwena's thinking. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder Neo Maema has built on an impressive debut season at Chloorkop, featuring in 11 of Sundowns' 12 league games this term. He has registered two goals and one assist. Maema's movement in the final third often frees up space for his teammates, which is why he's central to Mokwena's plans.

