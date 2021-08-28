Advantage Mamelodi Sundowns after late Pavol Safranko goal in MTN8 semi-final

JOHANNESBURG - Pavol Safranko came off the bench to score a late equaliser for Mamelodi Sundowns to keep their aspirations of winning the MTN8 alive after their 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows in the first leg of their semi-final at a wet and windy Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. Despite dominating local football for the last nine years, winning almost all the trophies up for grabs, the Brazilians have not won the top-eight competition since it was renamed 14 years ago.

However, after bagging the all-important away goal yesterday afternoon in Clermont, Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi, who won the title with Arrows in 2009, must be dreaming of another final in the Wafa Wafa Cup, considering that they just need a clean sheet in the second leg to make the final. The Brazilians came into this match having made five changes to the team that drew with Chippa United in the league on Tuesday afternoon. But they had a nervy start, with goalkeeper Denis Onyango almost handing the home side an early lead. Onyango made a short pass which was intercepted by Pule Mmodi. But the Arrows’ talisman could not catch out the Ugandan as his shot sailed wide of the target. Arrows, though, didn’t drop their heads as they piled on the pressure in transitional play.

Sure, the surface may have been sticky, something which could have lowered the pace of the game, but Arrows showed that they are used to the conditions: sending attack after attack. One of their attacks resulted in them getting a corner-kick. But Sasizo Magawana failed to capitalise on the resultant corner-kick after putting his pin-point shot wide. Sundowns though, came out to play. But their carpet football didn’t help their cause, given that Abafana Bes’thende closed the pocket spaces.

