Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

After Soweto derby misery, Chiefs collect Beer Cup bronze with win over AmaZulu

Kaizer Chiefs players during the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup 3rd/4th place penalty shoot-out against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs players during the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup 3rd/4th place penalty shoot-out against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town — The first-round defeat to Orlando Pirates was a bitter pill to swallow but Kaizer Chiefs enjoyed some consolation when they collected the bronze medals after emerging victors in the Carling Black Label Cup third-place play-off against AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs defeated AmaZulu 4-2 in the third-place penalty play-off. In a break from the past, instead of a 90-minute match, the losers of the first two matches met in a penalty shoot-out.

Story continues below Advertisement

The one-day festival started off with Mamelodi Sundowns booking their place in the final with a 3-0 win over AmaZulu.

Goals from Cassius Mailula, Surprise Ralani and Haashim Domingo secured victory for the ‘Brazilians’ who qualified to face the winner between Chiefs and Pirates in the second semi-final.

Next, Pirates defeated Kaizer Chiefs 5-4 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes to secure a place in the final. This was the first time Pirates have won the shoot-out against their arch-rivals in six Carling Cup meetings that have gone to penalties.

More on this

@Herman_Gibbs

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

AmaZuluPSLDStv PremiershipKaizer ChiefsSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Herman Gibbs