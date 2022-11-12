After Soweto derby misery, Chiefs collect Beer Cup bronze with win over AmaZulu

Cape Town — The first-round defeat to Orlando Pirates was a bitter pill to swallow but Kaizer Chiefs enjoyed some consolation when they collected the bronze medals after emerging victors in the Carling Black Label Cup third-place play-off against AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. Chiefs defeated AmaZulu 4-2 in the third-place penalty play-off. In a break from the past, instead of a 90-minute match, the losers of the first two matches met in a penalty shoot-out.

The one-day festival started off with Mamelodi Sundowns booking their place in the final with a 3-0 win over AmaZulu. Goals from Cassius Mailula, Surprise Ralani and Haashim Domingo secured victory for the ‘Brazilians’ who qualified to face the winner between Chiefs and Pirates in the second semi-final. Next, Pirates defeated Kaizer Chiefs 5-4 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes to secure a place in the final. This was the first time Pirates have won the shoot-out against their arch-rivals in six Carling Cup meetings that have gone to penalties.