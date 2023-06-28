Ageless Itumeleng Khune set to extend his stay at Kaizer Chiefs - reports

Johannesburg - The Kaizer Chiefs and Itumeleng Khune love affair is set to continue after the club elected to extend his stay according to reports. The 36-year-old’s current contract is set to expire on Friday, however, according to SABCSport Amakhosi and Khune have agreed to extend his current deal in principle.

Nicknamed ‘Mzansi’s Number One’ Khune has been with the Naturena-based club for 19 years after graduating from the club’s academy in the 2004/2005 season. Khune has had to watch from the sidelines in recent years having struggled with injuries and form, however, his experience appears to be a much-needed commodity in the Chief's goalkeeping department.

Chiefs are also said to be in the final stages of extending the stay of another experienced head in Sfiso Hlanti. The 31-year-old has been in deep discussions with the club regarding his contract which also expires this week, and it appears the two parties have also agreed to activate his one-year extension.

The two players are set to form a part of the club’s immediate plans to rebuild a side to compete with the all-conquering Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. The uncertainty regarding the appointment of a new coach at the club has dominated the huge conversation for the majority of in the off-season, with a number of names listed to take over from Arthur Zwane. Chiefs finished the 2022/2023 campaign in a displeasing fifth spot on the DStv Premiership League, while also being eliminated at the semi-final stage of both the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

The club has been actively seeking a new head coach with Tunisian mentor Nasreddine Nabi believed to be the preferred candidate. The two parties, though, appear to be deadlocked in negotiation with the 58-year-old requesting to bring in his own technical team. The tension regarding the appointment of a new coach has not interrupted the club's plans to replenish the squad for the 2023/2024 season, with a few names already confirmed.

Pule Mmodi is the latest player to land at Naturena with Given Msimango (TS Galaxy), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (SuperSport United), and Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City) already part of the pre-season. @ScribeSmiso