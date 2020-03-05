Agent Makaab hopes to educate footballers WFS Africa summit

Top agent Mike Makaab says he will use the WFS Africa platform to instil wise business investment for players post their playing days. Makaab,who runs ProSport International and is considered the leading agent on the continent, said players need to invest wisely for tomorrow, have professional guidance and prudent financial planning in preparation for life after football. He said nothing beats financial education which provides calculated and structured investment for all footballers, especially those on the African continent. WFS Africa spoke to him.

Q: How important is it for players to have a good management team?

A: It is crucial for all players to be offered an holistic management service, with their management team taking care of all the off-the-field issues (tax, investments, finance, sponsorships, PR, etc.), providing proper career guidance and ensuring a smooth transition for players, from their playing days to “life after sport”.

Players, mostly on the African continent revert to living from hand to mouth soon after their playing days; what is the problem and how can it be solved?

In many instances, players don’t earn enough during their careers to be able to “retire” post-football. With others, it is poor financial planning during their playing days and unwise investments post-career. The problem can only be solved if the players are serious about their “life after sport” and surround themselves with wise and sincere people, who can steer them in the right direction. Sadly, this seldom happens.

How do you intend to use platforms like WFS Africa, to harmonise and maximise getting a grant from either CAF or Fifa to help ex-players cause?

I think it’s much more than purely looking at a grant. In my opinion, it’s more important to educate players at a young age about the importance of prudent career planning, so that when they do retire they already have a plan in place for post-retirement, whether it be to stay in football in some capacity or to look at options outside of the football industry. Education is the most powerful tool you can give to anyone.

What message will you deliver to the international audience at the WFS Africa?

It is my sincere wish that the rest of the world sees the massive potential in calculated and structured investment in football in Africa.

This continent has and will continue to produce world-class footballers (Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are two of many examples currently plying their trade in one of the top leagues in world football).

Most importantly, that investment should have an element of uplifting communities through projects of true empowerment.

We all need to make a difference before we leave this world.

Summarise this sport in one sentence.

Football is the most beautiful game in the world and can only be spoilt by those who have selfish agendas.

