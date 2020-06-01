Agent Sean Roberts knows exactly what players want

DURBAN - Full of promise and with huge expectation, former Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper Sean Roberts is already making his name as the new kid on the block in the world of player management. In his stable, he manages top players like George Maluleka, Willard Katsande and Yagan Sasman, who are all on the books of Kaizer Chiefs, as well as the likes of Bradley Grobler and Thabo Mnyamane. Roberts also played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Wits and Chippa United, but made his name at the Urban Warriors. After retiring from football in 2017, he decided to take a break from the game after playing professional football for 16 years. “When I was playing, I was giving younger players advice in terms of their finances, what to do and what not to do,” Roberts said. “When I stopped playing, I hated the game. I left the country for a few years. I didn’t want to have anything to do with football. It is a natural thing that most footballers go through.

“Then I realised that I’ve been a part of the beautiful game for far too long.

“I’ve made friends and connections and I realised that it would be stupid to just throw it all away. Being an ex-player, I know exactly what players want, but more importantly, I know they don’t want agents who promise a lot and then don’t deliver.”





Sean Roberts played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Wits and Chippa United and Ajax Cape Town in the PSL. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix





Roberts celebrated his first deal last year when he transferred Mario Booysen to Chiefs, and now he is on the rise.

“My first client was Mario Booysen. We did his deal to Kaizer Chiefs. That was the first deal. The word spread in the changeroom. Then Cole Alexander came on board and Bradley Grobler and other big players (also joined me),” Roberts said.

“Kaizer Chiefs have been a pleasure to work with so far. (Chiefs football manager) Bobby Motaung has been great; he has always played open cards with me.

“It’s important that the agent is honest and is up front with everything. I have offices around the globe now and the future looks exciting.

“One thing about me with my guys, we are an open book. There’s no hidden agenda. I want to be the best agent that they’ve ever had. That’s my call for my business.

“Look, I wouldn’t say it’s been easy but it’s been adventurous. As you see, a lot of my clients are the guys that I played with. That has made it a little easier. But yes, I’m loving it.”



