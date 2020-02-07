TS Sporting beat Ajax Cape Town 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time at the Athlone Stadium last night to advance to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.
The two GladAfrica Championship teams left it to their goalkeepers to settle the tie, and it was Sporting’s Oscarine Masuluke who landed the killer blow to beat opposite number Darren Johnson, his powerful shot penetrating the roof of the net.
Ajax, the current frontrunners in their league, have only themselves to blame for losing to the same opposition for the second time in row.
The Urban Warriors showed character to come back twice when trailing in regulation but made a bad mistake in defence during the second half that they totally dominated to allow their rivals to take a 2-1 lead in the first half of 15 minutes of extra time.
Sporting’s tall striker Katlego Mojela, who had replaced Sifiso Myeni, beat Johnson in the 101st minute.