Will Ajax Cape Town chairman Ari Efstathiou take the club back into the Premiership? Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

Ajax Cape Town could well feature in the PSL next season after reports suggested they will purchase Bloemfontein Celtic’s top-flight status. The Urban Warriors finished fourth in the National First Division this season, albeit on goal difference, but are reportedly on the verge of a return via the boardroom.

A deal won’t come cheap, despite the well-known intentions of Siwelele owner Max Tshabalala to cash in on the club, with financial troubles plaguing the outfit for the past few years.

Tshabalala has been unable to provide adequate transfer funds in recent times, which saw Steve Komphela quit the club amid payment issues.

Celtic’s value will have increased after Sunday’s final round of league fixtures as they booked a place in next year’s MTN8.

Entry into the lucrative competition will mean that any prospective purchaser will likely have to cough up a figure in the region of R50 million for the right to take on ownership and by default, status in the country’s top league.

Ajax have declined to comment, but have posted a few clues on their Twitter account in recent days.

MORNING MZANSI ♥️



Let's wake up them tired minds🙌



Can you guess the logo? pic.twitter.com/cw8QzfF9kb — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) May 13, 2019

Congratulations Bloemfontein Celtic on your top 8 finish 👏😎 pic.twitter.com/FWdQROfkQV — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) May 11, 2019

African News Agency (ANA), Staff Writer