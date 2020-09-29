Ajax Cape Town set to be rebranded Cape Town Spurs following Dutch withdrawal
CAPE TOWN – Ajax Cape Town has made an application to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to change their name to Cape Town Spurs ahead of the 2020/2021 season.
This follows the withdrawal of its Dutch associate Ajax Amsterdam with effect from 1 October 2020.
To date, GladAfrica Championship side Ajax Cape Town is co-owned by Cape Town-based Cape Town Stars (49%) and Ajax Amsterdam 51%. However, in an announcement on Monday, the South African partner announced that the Dutch club would be withdrawing from the venture and that Cape Town Stars would acquire the Dutch shareholding for full control of Ajax Cape Town.
Part of the agreement was that the Cape Town-based outfit would undergo a name change.
On Tuesday the club announced that it has launched an official application with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to rename the franchise.
Parow-based Ajax Cape Town, nicknamed the Urban Warriors, is set to be rebranded and renamed Cape Town Spurs once the application process is approved.
Ajax Cape Town was formed in 1999 by current Cape Town City FC chairman John Comitis and Rob Moore when two Cape Town-based teams, Seven Stars and Cape Town Spurs amalgamated, so the name ‘Cape Town Spurs’ is well-known by local soccer fans.
Ajax Cape Town on Tuesday invited supporters to a meeting at their Ikamva headquarters in Parow on Wednesday evening to discuss the future of the club as well as the way forward.
Chairman Ari Efstathiou would like to invite all Ajax Cape Town supporters to a meeting at Ikamva on Wednesday evening.— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) September 29, 2020
Time: 18:00
Topic: The future of the club and the way forward. https://t.co/LkASKQ3Fjl
