Ajax Cape Town set to be rebranded Cape Town Spurs following Dutch withdrawal

CAPE TOWN – Ajax Cape Town has made an application to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to change their name to Cape Town Spurs ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

This follows the withdrawal of its Dutch associate Ajax Amsterdam with effect from 1 October 2020.

To date, GladAfrica Championship side Ajax Cape Town is co-owned by Cape Town-based Cape Town Stars (49%) and Ajax Amsterdam 51%. However, in an announcement on Monday, the South African partner announced that the Dutch club would be withdrawing from the venture and that Cape Town Stars would acquire the Dutch shareholding for full control of Ajax Cape Town.

Part of the agreement was that the Cape Town-based outfit would undergo a name change.

On Tuesday the club announced that it has launched an official application with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to rename the franchise.