Ajax Cape Town topple Uthongathi at the summit of GladAfrica Championship









The Urban Warriors went in to Durban second on the log but with one game in hand. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix DURBAN – Ajax Cape Town toppled Uthongathi FC at the summit of GladAfrica Championship earlier today at Chatsworth Stadium as they swept past Real Kings 2-1 in a highly contested fixture. The Urban Warriors went in to Durban second on the log but with one game in hand. They knew that a victory against Kings was going to propel them to the summit of the log. Ajax did exactly that. They are now one point clear of the second placed, Uthongathi FC. The Cape Town based is now on 35 points after 18 games. Kings were dealt a major blow. Maximum points would have taken them to fourth on the log and they would have been four points behind Uthongathi FC. Ajax created better goalscoring opportunities in the first half. They both fell in to the path of Thendo Mukumela from standard situations. On both occasions he failed to trouble Patrick Nyame between the sticks. His attempt went off target.

Moeketsi Sekola missed a glorious opportunity before the interval. He hit the post after he was well spotted by Edmore Chirambandare from the left and side. The framework came to Nick Heingelman rescue.

Heingelman was caught off his line by Victor Bakah at the start of the second half. He was saved by the woodwork once again.

Mukumela finally found the back of the net four minutes in to the second half. Kings failed to clear their lines and Mukumela finished with aplomb to put Ajax upfront.

Abedningo Mosiatlhaga should have increased the lead for the visitors but fired his shot wide. Grant Mangerman played an exquisite pass into the path of Mosiatlhaga who went one against one with Nyame but his finishing let him down.

Kings failed to clear their lines once again from a set-play and they were made to pay. Thabo Mosadi punished them with a well taken strike in the 64th minutes.

Edward Manqele came from the bench to make an instant impact for Kings. Joel Masutha sacrificed Sekola and his place was taken by Manqele.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns marksman reduced the deficit for the home side. Ajax switched off and Manqele pounced in the 84th minutes. Kings almost restored parity two minutes later but Heingelman was at his best to keep Chirambandare at bay. Manqele was causing all sorts of problems for Ajax in the last 15 minutes of the game.

