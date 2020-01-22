DURBAN – Ajax Cape Town toppled Uthongathi FC at the summit of GladAfrica Championship earlier today at Chatsworth Stadium as they swept past Real Kings 2-1 in a highly contested fixture.
The Urban Warriors went in to Durban second on the log but with one game in hand. They knew that a victory against Kings was going to propel them to the summit of the log.
Ajax did exactly that. They are now one point clear of the second placed, Uthongathi FC. The Cape Town based is now on 35 points after 18 games.
Kings were dealt a major blow. Maximum points would have taken them to fourth on the log and they would have been four points behind Uthongathi FC.
Ajax created better goalscoring opportunities in the first half. They both fell in to the path of Thendo Mukumela from standard situations. On both occasions he failed to trouble Patrick Nyame between the sticks. His attempt went off target.