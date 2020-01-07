The Western Cape side has been hovering around the danger zone all season long and are left with 14 games to cement their top-tier status.
A glance at the standings ahead of today’s home clash with Bloemfontein Celtic at the Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm kick-off) sees Stellies second from bottom on 15 points, one better off than basement dwellers Baroka FC, who they beat 1-0 in their final outing of 2019.
They would have hoped to start the second round of matches off on a positive note hosting Wits at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, but it wasn’t to be, they lost 2-0 and on the day never made a fist of it although coach Steve Barker felt his charges had, until the first goal conceded, given as good as they got.
The bottom line is the result, and he knows all too well how important it is make home advantage count.