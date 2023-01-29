All hail Patrice Motsepe, says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has lauded the founders of the PSL, but says Masandawana owner Patrice Motsepe is crucial to the pulse of the Premiership. Established in 1996, the PSL has grown in leaps and bounds in the last 27 years. Such that it generates around R1billion in revenue per season.

That growth has been propelled by the astute leadership and guidance of head honchos, chairperson Irvin Khoza and his exco member Kaizer Motaung. But over the years there has been immense contribution in funds towards the league from the Motsepe foundation, which is led by Motsepe himself.

The billionaire, who became Caf president in 2021, partnered with the PSL last year, to form the Motsepe Foundation Championship. This meant that the Motsepe Foundation Championship would be the title sponsor of the NFD after the PSL parted ways with GladAfrica.

But as Motsepe celebrated his birthday on Saturday, Sundowns had hogged the headlines in the past few weeks due to their dominance and resources. Sundowns are currently on a 14-game winning streak in the league as they are close in on a record sixth title in row, thanks to a 21-point lead at the top of the standings. But some pundits, particularly former Kaizer Chiefs winger Jabu Mahlangu, and fans feel that the Financial Fair Play rule should be introduced in the PSL.

They reason that would curb Sundowns’ limitless spending spree, which has resulted in them being unchallenged for South Africa and international superstars. Mokwena, though, has argued that the Sundowns' owner deserves to be celebrated given what he has done for SA football in the last few years. “A lot of credit should go to both Dr Khoza and Motaung for the great work they’ve done for our football to be where it is today,” Mokwena said.

“But the life beat and pulse at the moment (of football) without the Motsepe foundation, for sure, with regards to the 16 clubs (would be nothing). “You can say whatever you want about Financial Fair Play. But you don’t just go to Vardos or Bloemfontein Celtic to pick Themba Zwane or Neo Maema. “But you pay for them. And there’s a recipient of the funds and those funds go to generating some form of income to assist the clubs staying afloat.”

