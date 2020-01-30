The right back was substituted at the interval when Amakhosi clashed with Lamontville Golden Arrows in an Absa Premiership encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Frustrated by their team’s failure to stamp authority over Arrows, the fans turned on the defender, jeering him whenever he got involved in the action. Ernst Middendorp replaced him with Reeve Frosler at half-time “to protect him”.
Former Chiefs and Orlando Pirates net-minder, William Shongwe believes that all is not lost for Moleko.
“It is a tough one. What makes it even tougher is that he has just come back. I look at the previous games, I think he excelled and that’s why he (the coach) kept faith with him. As much as Frosler was back and fully fit to play but he rewarded Moleko with another game because of his previous performances.