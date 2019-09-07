The most awkward moments during Jeremy Brockie's stay at Chloorkop was when his kids asked why he wasn't playing. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Jeremy Brockie handled his challenges at Mamelodi Sundowns like any professional is expected to, but the most awkward moments during his stay at Chloorkop were when he had to explain to his two kids why he was not being seen playing on television like before. His children were constantly asking: “Daddy, why are you not playing?” It became a regular question in the Brockie household and the striker had to try and find answers that made some sense to the little ones.

But the New Zealand international is now likely to have the young Brockies glued to the television screen or enthusiastically going to the stadium now that he’s joined Maritburg United on a one-year loan agreement.

“It is not easy to watch your team playing and you are not there. My boy and my girl were always asking why I was not playing. That’s what hurt more than anything. So, the kids are excited to be moving and watching me play on television and scoring goals!”

Brockie and his family have put the turbulent times they endured at Sundowns behind them for now and are looking forward to the new challenge in the KZN capital: “I’m so happy to be here and not expecting to walk into the starting eleven. I have to work hard to get into the team, but it is an opportunity for a fresh challenge and a new chapter.”

Under Eric Tinkler’s guidance at SuperSport two seasons ago, Brockie was enjoying a great spell, regularly scoring goals. So Tinkler, who now coaches the Team of Choice, will hope they will revive that relationship to benefit Maritzburg.

“Obviously, I worked with Eric at SuperSport and I know how professional and hard-working he is. His presence at Maritzburg played a role in my move. The club showed a lot of interest. When you feel wanted by the club, it gives you a little bit of a buzz,” he added.

Brockie could make his Team of Choice debut, against Sundowns as it turns out, next week in a league clash.





