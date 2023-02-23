All roads lead to Soweto as SuperSport lines up spectacular derby TV

Johannesburg - SuperSport TV has lined up a spectacular coverage package for Saturday's Soweto Derby at Soccer City, South Africa’s biggest football stadium. The Soweto Derby which was first contested in January 1970 is recognised as one of the biggest derbies in Africa. As such, SuperSport has lined up a package that is packed with fervour and tradition.

It will highlight past rivalries, and great moments ahead of the 3.30pm kick-off and then bring its big-game approach to the renowned DStv Premiership fixture. South Africa will be at a standstill when these traditional foes cross swords. Apart from the latest tech and 18-camera specifications, SuperSport has facilitated a half-time show with a twist. In an unprecedented move, the show will be dedicated to amplifying this weekend’s premiere of the much-awaited “Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story”, to be broadcast on DStv on Sunday.

Ten members of the famous Gwijo Squad will sing igwijo (synonymous with Kolisi) from the centre circle at FNB Stadium and the World Cup-winning rugby captain will address the anticipated capacity crowd via a recording on the big screen. Back in the SuperSport studios in Randburg, familiar faces, all of them accomplished broadcasters, will anchor the broadcast, which begins at 2pm for the 3.30pm kick-off.

The studio host will be Thomas Mlambo with Phumudzo Manenzhe and Jimmy Tau, who once wore the colours of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs respectively. Touchline action will be relayed by ex-Chiefs midfielder Stanton Fredericks, former Pirate Teko Modise and presenter Julia Stuart. The multi-language commentary offering will be supplied by the accomplished trio of Mark Gleeson, Reggie Ndlovu and Tshepo Maimane, with fan interaction via the mic of Fiso Mazibuko and Romy Titus, who will be mingling with legends in the Chiefs' suite.

Content across social platforms will also focus on walking down memory lane plus video content highlighted by Phumudzo 'The Bold' Manenzhe looking at tactics and trends, plus interviews with celebrated commentators Zama Masondo and Baba Mthethwa. Beyond this, SuperSport will supplement its broadcast with augmented reality and virtual reality graphics, plus drone coverage adding to the 18-camera spec. With player tracking and heat maps also available, the television viewing experience is designed to be in keeping with the super-status of the match. ALSO READ: AmaZulu hit hard by Makhehleni Makhaula exit

The DStv Premiership title race is heating up, with several clubs battling it out for the second spot as defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns are miles ahead and in no danger of being overtaken any time soon. The Soweto rivalry is one of the fiercest and most passionate in the world of football, and it always attracts a lot of attention from diski fans around the world. ALSO READ: Keeping a tight ship at the back will be the key to bragging rights in the Soweto Derby

This is rooted in a rivalry that dates to the 1970s. The first official meeting between the two teams took place in January 1970. The match was played at Orlando Stadium and ended in a 6-4 victory for Pirates. Since then, the two have played against each other 171 times in official matches, with each match adding to the rivalry. Consequently, the derby has developed a cultural significance in South Africa, bringing together fans from all walks of life to celebrate their love for football. @Herman_Gibbs