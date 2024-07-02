All the Bucs drama | Xoki and Maswanganyi nearly came to blows over pass me the ball dispute

Orlando Pirates vice captain Tapelo Xoki says he is still trying to understand the type of person his fellow teammate Patrick Maswangayi is after the two players almost came to blows at half time during a DSTV Premiership match in April. In the club's documentary, The Change Room, which aired on YouTube, the two players are engaged in a heated exchange, prompting head coach Jose Riveiro, Miguel Timm and other players, to physically restrain them from each other.

"It's not personal you know. Tito and I have this relationship where I'm still trying to understand the type of person he is. “I got caught up in the moment also I’m not someone who is expressive," said Xoki According to Xoki, the source of conflict was Patrick Maswangwanyi placing the blame solely on the defenders for not carrying the ball high enough to allow the attacking players to get possession.

"The attacking guys when things are not going well get frustrated especially if they are not on the ball as much, so he was frustrated that he was not getting the ball and he was solely putting the blame on us defenders saying that we're not carrying the ball high enough for them to be on the ball" "I kind of took it like when things are not going well and you can't pinpoint and I confronted him about that and said my guy sometimes you don't put everyone down when things are not going well and I could see he was getting heated up and I was also getting heated up at the time it happened in the change room which was not the right place but it happens " Maswanganyi providing his side of the story conceded that sometimes he does not know how to speak properly with people.

"Sometimes I know that I do not talk easily and sometimes the words I use are not meant to intentionally disrespect someone, sometimes it's just the way I talk. "I struggle to speak properly to people when I'm upset so it's not the first time this has happened, I can refer back to other games where we didn't perform well, where I noticed we're under performing and the team is unhappy I try to talk to them, but my way of speaking might not be well received," said the midfielder. The fly-on-the-wall documentary has been well received by soccer fans who get to see exclusive footage of what happens behind the scenes at their club.

