All you need to know about Nasreddine Nabi, the front-runner for the Kaizer Chiefs job

Following the end of another disastrous season for Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership, the Soweto giants have advanced their search for a new coach. AS FAR’s Nasreddine Nabi has reportedly emerged as the front-runner for the Naturena job. According to SABC Sport, the Glamour Boys are waiting for the Tunisian coach to conclude his business in the Botola Pro League with AS FAR before concluding a deal with the tactician that will see him take the hot seat at Naturena.

With all the signs indicating that a new Nabi-led era at Kaizer Chiefs is more than likely, IOL Sport takes a closer look at his history, and what the experienced mentor could bring to the mighty Amakhosi. The Tunisian coach has been coaching for decades and has traversed the African continent, taking charge of teams such as Al-Hilal, Young Africans, Ismaily and his current employers, FAR Rabat of Morocco. However, that is not all the tactician has also coached outside the African continent with the tactician having had a stint in Italy with PDHAE.

Furthermore, Nabi has won numerous league titles, with the coach particularly finding most of his success during his stint with Tanzanian giants Young Africans. During his time with Young Africans, Nabi also helped the side win back-to-back FAT Cups, which is the equivalent of the Nedbank Cup in South Africa. After conquering Tanzanian football, Nabi left Young Africans to join Moroccan club AS FAR and has managed to help the Black Army collect a total of 68 points after 29 in the Botola Pro 1 this season.