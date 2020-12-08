Allan Freese takes over from Ayanda Dlamini at AmaZulu

DURBAN - AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini resigned from his post and will be re-assigned to the club's development ranks, the KwaZulu-Natal club confirmed yesterday.

Assistant coach Allan Freese is set to takeover Dlamini's duties with immediate effect while the club decide on a long-term solution.

Dlamini initially took over Usuthu on an interim basis towards the end of last season. The 36-year-old who succeeded Jozef Vukusic impressed by successfully helping the club avoid relegation last term.

New AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu has set the club a target of attaining a top-four finish this season. Zungu showed his intent by spending heavily in the transfer window, bringing in the likes of Luvuyo Memela, Siphiwe Tshabalala and highly-rated former Chippa United goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

“Coach Ayanda has done a phenomenal job since assuming the head coaching role. The passion and zeal the players have demonstrated under his tenure as head coach demonstrated that he is one of the prospects for the future,” said AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu in a statement.