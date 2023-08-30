Amahkosi get slap on the wrist ... Kaizer Chiefs slapped with fine for unruly fan behaviour

Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday were slapped with a R100,000 fine for the unruly behaviour of their fans during a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on August 20. Chiefs fans threw objects at AmaKhosi coach Molefi Ntseki following their 1-0 league defeat to Galaxy, and now PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu has ruled on the matter.

"Charges of misconduct in relation to the throwing of missiles, otherwise known as spectator misbehaviour in their fixture against TS Galaxy. They pleaded guilty as charged and were subsequently convicted. After listening to the deliberations of sanctions, the PSL DC ruled as follows," Majavu said in a statement. "Chiefs were fined a monetary amount of R100,000 of which R30,000 is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence.

"Effectively, they were directed to play R70,000 together with the cost of the seating. They were further directed to send a written apology to the League and the sponsors and have to carry that apology on their website," Majavu added. "The DC made several recommendations which will be contained in the official ruling. These will be shared with Chiefs first and it will be to Chiefs to decide whether to implement them or not and they will also have a choice to publicize those recommendations," said Majavu.