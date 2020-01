Amakhosi need Billiat’s brilliance









Kaizer Chiefs have missed the services of Khama Billiat upfront and his return in two weeks’ time is set to boost the club massively. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Kaizer Chiefs have missed the services of Khama Billiat upfront and his return in two weeks’ time is set to boost the club massively. The majestic Billiat gives Amakhosi a different dimension when he is around. He is menacing for opposition teams. We look at how Chiefs have missed Billiat in January. What they have missed in the absence of Billiat? His pace and movement, Chiefs are not the same team when Billiat is not around. His movement off the ball and the ability to dribble past opposition defences is what makes him dangerous.

The Zimbabwean international gives Chiefs variety in their play. Without him, they become predictable. They are always looking for Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro with that diagonal ball. You can’t blame them because that is the strength of Castro and Nurkovic. But when Billiat is around, they can mix their long balls with good combination play and quick one-twos. They can play into channels and look to break through the line using pace. That also frees up Nurkovic.

The Serbian has scored most of his goals with well-taken headers in the absence of Billiat. Amakhosi have also hardly won a penalty without the services of Billiat but they have scored more headed goals without him. Chiefs have missed the X-factor that Billiat brings when he is around. They need him back as quickly as possible.

Ernst Middendorp has said he is two weeks away from being fully fit. Billiat is vital for Amakhosi’s last push for the league title.

How they have performed

with Billiat in the team

1 Chiefs 1-1 SuperSport United

2 Chiefs 2-1 Cape Town City

3 Chiefs 0-1 Polokwane City

4 Chiefs 2-0 AmaZulu

5 Chiefs 1-0 Baroka

6 Chiefs 2-0 Arrows

7 Chiefs 2-0 Sundowns

8 Chiefs 3-2 Orlando Pirates

9 Chiefs 4-0 Stellenbosch FC

10 Chiefs 1-1 Maritzbug United

How they have performed

without Billiat

1 Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 v Highlands Park (injury)

2 Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Black Leopards (Injured).

3 Chiefs 2-0 Chippa United (rested)

4 Chiefs 5-3 Bloemfontein (injured)

5 Chiefs 1-2 SuperSport United (Injured)

6 Chiefs 3-0 Highlands Park (Injured)

7 Chiefs 3-0 Cape Town City (injured)

8 Chiefs 1-1 Black Leopards (Injured)

9 Chiefs 1-0 Lamontville Golden Arrows (Injured)





The Mercury