JOHANNESBURG – The name isn’t as catchy as the CBD. At best, it’s a lazy attempt at mimicking the deadliest attacking trio to grace South African football in recent years.
But the CBN has two-thirds of the CBD that terrorised defenders in Mamelodi Sundowns’ brightest hour, when the club won the Absa Premiership with a record number of points and also lifted the 2016 CAF Champions League.
At the heart of that success was the much-feared CBD, made up of Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly.
The trio has since departed Sundowns. Dolly went to France where he now calls Montpellier home. Billiat and Castro made a short trek from Chloorkop to Naturena to join Kaizer Chiefs, where they have been joined by Samir Nurkovic, who completes the new trio whose name needs some work. But what doesn’t need work is their understanding and goal return.
The three forwards have been key in Chiefs’ bright start to the season. Nurkovic comes with his tireless work rate, while Castro has brilliant positioning and ability to draw defenders and Billiat brings his brilliance. It’s a match made in football heaven.