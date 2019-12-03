None of the players that have been tasked with the responsibility of donning that jumper have delivered the goods as expected.
Siphelele Ntshangase is currently wearing that number at Amakhosi but the talented midfielder has become more like a spectator at Naturena as he doesn’t seem to feature in any of the plans of coach Ernst Middendorp.
He barely makes the 18-man squad these days and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he is loaned out next month when the transfer window opens.
The German coach clearly doesn’t believe in Ntshangase. The statistics enforce that statement. Ntshangase is yet to feature this season in any competition.