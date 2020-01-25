Amakhosi star desperate to break trophy duck









Kaizer Chiefs defender, Daniel Cardoso, has vowed to break his trophy drought at Amakhosi. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Kaizer Chiefs defender, Daniel Cardoso, has vowed to break his trophy drought at Amakhosi. Cardoso is a vital cog in the Glamour Boys' defence and is also the club’s penalty specialist. He joined Chiefs from Free State Stars in 2016 and is yet to enjoy success with Amakhosi. “Oh no, I would really love to win my first trophy with Kaizer Chiefs. I came to Chiefs to win trophies and unfortunately it hasn’t happened as yet but I know that will change. Once we win one trophy, it will change big time. We will reclaim the glory days,” Cardoso told the media at an Adidas event at Cornubia Mall in Durban this week. Chiefs are at the summit of the table, seven points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns. Amakhosi have 42 points. This afternoon they face Lamontville Golden Arrows in an Absa Premiership tussle at 3.30pm at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. “Moses Mabhida Stadium is home away from home. Most of our home games are here. The crowd is excellent. Sundowns are playing CAF Champions League this weekend and we want to go 10 points clear. We want to keep them chasing us,” Cardoso said.

Amakhosi haven’t won silverware in five years but Cardoso is optimistic that will change soon.

“The league is ours to lose and it is in our hands. We do have the advantage and hope we can grow that lead. Playing a smaller team is always the challenge. We saw that when we played Black Leopards over the weekend. Leopards had a bad run going into our game against them but when they played Kaizer Chiefs they went there to fight,” Cardoso elaborated.

Rivals Orlando Pirates are starting to find their feet but Cardoso doesn’t see the Sea Robbers catching them.

“Pirates are coming up and they have started to play good football which is a good thing. You can see that we’ve also done well. (But) I don’t see Pirates as a threat at all. We are still far ahead of them. To be honest, I don’t see them catching us or going close to Sundowns."

Pirates are fifth with 30 points after 18 games, 10 behind the Amakhosi.

“Everywhere in the world every team does take a slump. It is happening to Manchester United and it happened to Real Madrid.

"We need to repay the club, we need to repay our fans. Our fans have been great this year. I think we have 90% sold out stadiums. They come out in their numbers and encourage us to do better. We want to win something this season.”

