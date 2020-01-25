Cardoso is a vital cog in the Glamour Boys' defence and is also the club’s penalty specialist. He joined Chiefs from Free State Stars in 2016 and is yet to enjoy success with Amakhosi.
“Oh no, I would really love to win my first trophy with Kaizer Chiefs. I came to Chiefs to win trophies and unfortunately it hasn’t happened as yet but I know that will change. Once we win one trophy, it will change big time. We will reclaim the glory days,” Cardoso told the media at an Adidas event at Cornubia Mall in Durban this week.
Chiefs are at the summit of the table, seven points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns. Amakhosi have 42 points. This afternoon they face Lamontville Golden Arrows in an Absa Premiership tussle at 3.30pm at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
“Moses Mabhida Stadium is home away from home. Most of our home games are here. The crowd is excellent. Sundowns are playing CAF Champions League this weekend and we want to go 10 points clear. We want to keep them chasing us,” Cardoso said.