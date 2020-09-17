Amakhosi welcome Gavin Hunt as new big Chief

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s glamour club Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday announced that former Bidvest Wits mentor Gavin Hunt has put pen to paper as the club’s new head coach. Hunt, who joined professional football in 1981, takes over the coaching reigns from Ernst Middedorp who was shown the door following Chiefs dramatic loss in the final match of last season. Gavin Hunt, who came to prominence as the coach of – Benni McCarthy’s former outfit - Sevens Stars way back in 1995, now marks the Amakhosi as his seventh team as a manager. In a post on its website, Kaizer Chiefs announced the news, saying: “The Cape Town-born mentor will start his job immediately and his contract will see him take charge of Amakhosi’s first team for the next three seasons.” “We looked at our situation and our needs before deciding on Gavin,” confirms Chairman Kaizer Motaung. “He brings with him an abundance of experience, having coached about fives teams in the Premiership. There is success wherever he has coached.

“Given that the Covid-19 epidemic has forced us to finish the season in the bio-bubble and that the squad will only rest for two weeks before the players return for pre-season, we needed a coach who understands the local market and conditions.”

“We believe that with Hunt we have brought in a person with the right experience and energy to do just that,” the Chairman explains the club’s choice of the new coach.

Gavin Hunt joins Kaizer Chiefs as coach



Gavin Hunt has been appointed as the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. His contract will see him take charge of Amakhosi’s first team for the next three seasons.



More information: https://t.co/rhqTYjXYVg#HuntJoinsChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/B2UW1S617S — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 17, 2020

The announcement of Hunt’s new assistant coach will be made in due course.

Hunt will meet the team for the first time next week when the squad returns to training in preparation of the 2020/21 season.

Staff Reporter