AmaTuks and Cape Town All Stars share the spoils in promotion-relegation play-off

Durban — University of Pretoria and Cape Town All Stars shared the spoils in their promotion-relegation play-offs after playing out to a 1-1 draw at the Tuks Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Thabang Sibanyoni's persistence and pressure was rewarded as he pounced on a couple of bad passes and a bad touch by All Stars goalkeeper Luther Jacobs and found the opening goal of the match on the stroke of half time.

Sibanyoni, who had been a constant threat for the home side throughout the first half dispossessed Jacobs after he had made a hash of a back pass and the striker kept his cool and slotted the ball in an empty net. Igugu leKapa's top scorer this season Ndiviwe Mdabuka found the equaliser for the travellers in the 55th minute. The former Ajax Cape Town man made a late run into the Tuks before rising highest in between defenders and connected perfectly with a Brendon Moloisane cross and drew his side level with a glancing header into the top corner.

Promotion chasing Tuks welcomed an All Stars side requiring nothing short of a miracle to drag themselves back into the picture for a slight hope of promotion themselves. Tuks coach Tlisang Motaung made two personnel changes to his side that drew with Swallows the last match, the ever-present Siyanda Msani and veteran Malesela Chokoe making way for Ayanda Mvambi and Singnkhi Mpedi respectively. Coach Alan Freese, who watched from the stands because of suspension appeared to opt for a host of fresh faces, four in total and amongst them came second choice goalkeeper Jacobs.

The Mitchell's Plain born man had played just one match prior to this encounter and almost gifted the home side the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute. The 23 year old had a rush of blood to head when he ran out to try and intercept a long ball in behind the All Stars defence, however his attempted clearance landed at the feet of Mpedi who thereafter floated an attempt towards goal but a back-paddling Jacobs did well to palm the effort away before colliding with the post. All Stars needed to respond promptly after heading into the break a goal down and the introduction of Mdabuka, Sabelo Nyembe and Micheal Morton signalled their intentions and were rewarded with a goal soon after.

Tuks were well aware of the importance of taking control of matter in the group and collecting just a point at home would give Swallows the edge if they were to manage a win against All Stars in their next game. Tuks rang the changes and threw everything they had at All Stars but were met with great resistance in defence, meaning the two teams shared the points. The next match in the promotion-relegation battle will see Swallows travel down to Cape Town on Saturday for a match that could have damning implications in the overall picture of play-offs.

