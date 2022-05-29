AmaTuks begin promotion-relegation playoffs with win over Cape Town All Stars

Cape Town — Tilsane Motaung and his University of Pretoria team have taken a big step in their bid to return to the DStv Premiership on Sunday. AmaTuks maintained their unbeaten run over Cape Town All Stars with a 3-1 victory over their hosts in the opening PSL promotion-relegation playoff fixture at the Athlone Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisement

It had been almost a perfect afternoon in the Cape Town sunshine for AmaTuks after first-half goals from Samuel Julies and Thabang Sibanyoni. The visitors began in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Sibanyoni, who led the line superbly, Julies, Singnkhi Mpedi and Wonderboy Makhubu terrorising the All Stars defence all afternoon as AmaTuks played with the same kind attacking freedom that has got them to this crucial juncture of the season. The opening two goals were certainly a display of the way AmaTuks can hurt their opponents in contrasting ways. Julies’ opener in the 22th minute came courtesy of a free-flowing move across the breadth of the field when Sanele Barns found space down the right wing before unleashing a neat cross into the All Stars box. The AmaTuks forwards showed good awareness by letting the ball run through to the advancing Julies, who stroked the ball neatly into the top right hand corner.

Sibanyoni’s second was, though, more customary from the Tshwane visitors. A long ball into the All Stars half found Makhubu, who displayed a delicate first touch before playing the ball into the path of Sibanyoni. The AmaTuks frontman hit it first time giving Kyle Peters in the All Stars goal no chance. It was typical route one football from AmaTuks, but it was proving to be hugely effective. The visitors could easily have increased the advantage shortly before the halftime break when Keegan Allen found himself unmarked in the All Stars box at an offensive corner, but Peters on this occasion was able to make the save from the powerful header. All Stars coach Allan Freeze must have read the riot act at the interval for his team returned with renewed energy and vigour after the break, although it could have so easily been stifled when Makhubu hit the crossbar early in the second half with a steaming drive.

Story continues below Advertisement

But having survived the near scare All Stars through men forward with the hope of reducing the deficit and duly gained reward when the industrious Sirgio Kammies headed home his skipper Michael Morton’s cross from the left flank. Kammies, the former SA-U20 international, had been All Stars most impressive player throughout the afternoon and was deserving of his goal. Unfortunately for All Stars their resilience was broken down during the final five minutes when a determined Makhubu headed home to put the tie beyond doubt with AmaTuks’ third goal.

Story continues below Advertisement

All Stars do not have much time to recuperate as they face Swallows in Dobsonville on Wednesday. @ZaahierAdams IOL Sport