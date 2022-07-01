AmaZulu add Kamaal Sait and goalkeeper coach to technical team

Durban — AmaZulu have announced additions to their technical team with Hannes Abselon joining as goalkeeper coach and Kamaal Sait joining as assistant coach. Abselon succeeds Moeneeb Josephs while Sait succeeds Vasili Manousakis. Both Josephs and Manousakis were initially roped into Usuthu by former coach Benni McCarthy.

The duo were retained by the Durban based club following the departure of McCarthy earlier in the year but were then released at the end of last season. Abselon and Sait will work closely with AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter next season. Owner of the Durban based club Sandile Zungu has challenged the team to win at least one major piece of silverware next season. AmaZulu have underachieved since the inception of the PSL and have not won a trophy since 1992.

Sait is best remembered for his time as a professional player. During his playing days, he donned the jersey of Santos, Ajax Cape Town, AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates. AmaZulu have been active in the transfer market this off season. They have released several players including Philani Zulu, Siyethemba Sithebe, Tapelo Xoki, Augustine Mulenga, Xola Mlambo, Hendrick Ekstein and Tshepo Masilela. They have also brought in several players notably Dumisani Zuma, Gabadinho Mhango, Riaan Hanamub, Chidi Kwem, Ethan Brooks and Thendo Mukumela.

There were some questions over whether the strong ambition shown by owner Zungu had ended particularly following the departures of top performers from last season such as Xoki and Memela. However the acquisition of Brooks in particular does prove that AmaZulu still have big ambitions. The midfielder is regarded as one of the brightest up and coming talents in South African football and will be aiming to soon force himself back into the reckoning for Bafana Bafana selection. @eshlinv

