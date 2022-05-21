Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, May 21, 2022

AmaZulu and Arrows' KZN derby postponed due to a waterlogged pitch

Keagan Buchanan of AmaZulu FC during the DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 21 May 2022. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Published 47m ago

Durban - The DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Golden Arrows was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier Soccer League will now advise on a future date and time for this KwaZulu-Natal derby fixture to be replayed.

Therefore, AmaZulu and Arrows remain sixth and ninth respectively on the league standings, with one match left for each team in the current campaign.

It took just two minutes for Arrows to take a 1-0 lead when Siyabonga Khumalo set up Velemseni Ndwandwe, who directed his shot to the roof of the net to hand the visitors the lead.

ALSO READ: Gallants and Sekhukhune end their Premiership season with a 2-2 draw

However, Usuthu grew gradually into the match and launched attacks after play had resumed following a delay due to a waterlogged pitch and heavy rain in Durban.

AmaZulu levelled matters through Sphesihle Maduna scored from point-blank range to make it 1-1 after being set up by Luvuyo Memela, and the score was level at halftime.

It was end-to-end stuff on a water-soaked pitch after the restart as goalkeeper Veli Mothwa pulled off a good save to deny Ndwandwe and at the other end, keeper Sifiso Mlungwana blocked an attempt from Memela.

However, the match was stopped for the second time with 15 minutes left on the clock. At that stage,  the two teams locked at 1-all and this time the match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

IOL sport

