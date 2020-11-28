AmaZulu and Cape Town City share the points in Durban

DURBAN – Hosts AmaZulu and Cape Town City played to a 1-all draw in their DStv Premiership clash at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday evening. Both goals were scored in the first half. The match, played in windy conditions, started on a controversial note after referee Victor Hlungwani awarded AmaZulu a penalty in the third minute for a City foul that occurred just outside the penalty area. Although Hlungwani was not up with play and therefore poorly positioned to make a call, he almost instantly pointed to the 'spot'. Striker Lehlohonolo Majoro converted the penalty to give AmaZulu an early lead (1-0). In the passage of play that followed, City dominated for a sustained spell but failed to create scoring chances.

City midfielder Thabo Nodada had a crack at goal in the 16th minute but straight into the waiting arms of AmaZulu keeper Siyabonga Mbatha.

Six minutes later, City midfielder Fagrie Lakay struck a ball into the AmaZulu goalmouth where unmarked Thamsanqa Mkhize produced a fine header which flew just wide of the goals.

AmaZulu occasionally staged telling breakouts and came close to scoring on one occasion, but City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh made on excellent save.

In the 39th City equalised through Ghanaian Prince Opoku Agyemang who closed out a team effort with a powerful strike into the roof of the net (1-1). It was Agyemang maiden goal for City in his only second start.

City dominated the opening 15 minutes of the second half but lacked initiative when they found their way into the opposition goalmouth.

On the hour mark, AmaZulu staged two counter-attacks in quick succession, but Leeuwenburgh and his supporting defence cleared the threat.

In the 71st minute, AmaZulu was reduced to 10 players after Majoro was red-carded for a dangerous foul.

In the remaining play, City could not exact advantage and in the end, had to settle for a draw even after a strong finish.

City will move into sixth place on the standings. AmaZulu are in ninth place on the latest standings.

IOL Sport