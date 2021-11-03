AmaZulu and Gallants game controversially called off due to clash in kit colours

The game started at the King Zwelethini Stadium but ended before the 15th minute before play was halted.

Durban – In embarrassing circumstances, the DStv Premiership game between AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants was called off due to a similarity in kit colour between the two teams.

Usuthu exercised their right to refuse to use their away kit as they were the home side. It appeared that Gallants did not bring an away kit to the game.

It also appeared that there were problems with the lighting at the King Zwelethini Stadium which could have posed problems had the game needed to be played under lighting.

It now does remain to be seen if the game will be rescheduled or a win awarded to the non-defaulting side.