Match officials call of the game dues to clash of kits during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants at King Zwelithini Stadium in Mlazi on Wednesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
AmaZulu and Gallants game controversially called off due to clash in kit colours

By Eshlin Vedan Time of article published 39m ago

Durban – In embarrassing circumstances, the DStv Premiership game between AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants was called off due to a similarity in kit colour between the two teams.

The game started at the King Zwelethini Stadium but ended before the 15th minute before play was halted.

Usuthu exercised their right to refuse to use their away kit as they were the home side. It appeared that Gallants did not bring an away kit to the game.

It also appeared that there were problems with the lighting at the King Zwelethini Stadium which could have posed problems had the game needed to be played under lighting.

It now does remain to be seen if the game will be rescheduled or a win awarded to the non-defaulting side.

