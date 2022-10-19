AmaZulu and Maritzburg United share the spoils in KZN derby

Durban — AmaZulu and Maritzburg United grabbed a share of the spoils as they played out to a 1-1 draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Wednesday evening. Usuthu have now gone four matches without a league victory at home while Maritzburg managed their second stalemate in a row

AmaZulu star striker Gabadinho Mhango found the breakthrough for the home side in the 39th minute, firing from close range after good work by Siphesihle Maduna. Maduna, who scored in the last match, dribbled past three defenders on his way into the Maritzburg box before dragging his low cross towards the penalty spot, where Mhango was waiting and he made no mistake, firing first time and handing the hosts the lead. With Usuthu having gone a man down, the tide turned for Maritzburg and they found their equaliser through forward Friday Samu in the 77th minute.

The Zambian international showed his striker's instinct, sneaking him from the far post and heading past AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa. A Top four chasing Usuthu side began this encounter in tenth spot in the league with Head Coach Romain Folz taking charge of his second match since his arrival. The 32 year old mentor welcomed what seemed like a much needed boost with the return of Mhango to his starting 11, looking to improve on their record of just two goals scored in their last four encounters.

Their opponents, Maritzburg have not made the best start at all under Head Coach John Maduka, languishing just two points above relegation zone prior to kick off. The Team Of Choice, while playing some of the league's most entertaining football, have not had the results to match and it was no surprise when they took the game to the home side from the very first minute. The visitors had five attempts at goal in the opening 25 five minutes, overwhelming the hosts while also showing a clear sign of intent.

Maritzburg left back Keagan Ritchie drew the first save of the game in the 13th minute when he fired from outside the box, forcing Mothwa into a smart save. Maduka would've been very disappointed with his men as for all their early pressure, Maritzburg were caught in a critical moment of the match, conceding just six minutes before the break. Tercious Malepe, who was starting just his second game of the season had a rush of blood to their head ten minutes after the restart and got himself sent off in the 55th minute.

In the end the two sides could not be separated, sharing the spoils in a tightly contested match. AmaZulu's next test is a huge one as they welcome the visit of Kaizer Chiefs in an MTN8 semi-final at the weekend while the Team Of Choice will have to wait almost a week before they face the ultimate challenge of Mamelodi Sundowns. @ScribeSmiso