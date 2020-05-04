AmaZulu and South African football legend Cedric 'Sugar Ray' Xulu dies

DURBAN - AmaZulu legend Cedric "Sugar Ray" Xulu has passed away.

General Manager at Usuthu, Lunga Sokhela, confirmed that Xulu has passed away today [Monday] around 5pm at Marainhilll Hospital.



It is believed that he was suffering from cancer. Xulu was still 81 year old. The stadium, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont is named after him.





"We are devastated by this sad news. The legendary Xulu was the soul of the club, if we refer back to history," Sokhela said.





"AmaZulu are well respected because of people like him. People like Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Jomo Sono respected Mr Xulu. For a legend like Jomo Sono to say he looked up to Sugar Ray Xulu is something else.





"You then realised that this man was something great. Unfortunately in our time we never got to see people like that and we don't have archives. As you hear stories you realise that this was a great man. We are sad," he added.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sugar Ray Xulu, an AmaZulu legend.



Our condolences go out to all his friends and family during this tragic time! 🙏🏽



Rest In Peace legend! 💚#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/YShLc3ZQnY — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) May 4, 2020





Xulu was menacing during his days with Usuthu in 1960, and is considered one of the greatest players to have ever came out of South Africa.





"Sadly this happened during this time of the lockdown. I'm hoping that we will be part of the 50 people category (who can attend the funeral). As a club, we will pay tribute to him. Let us celebrate his life and may his soul rest in eternal peace." Sokhela added.





