AmaZulu announce the signing of 10 players for the new season

Johannesburg - AmaZulu Football Club on Thursday announced the signing of 10 new players for the upcoming season. "AmaZulu FC is delighted to announce the signing of 10 players for the 2022/2023 season," the club statement read.

The Kwazulu-Natal-based club are currently in the process of revamping their current squad with a younger and fresh look following the release of 15 players last week. Usuthu president Sandile Zungu has been vocal about his ambitions for one of the oldest clubs in the country and expressed his wishes of building a sustainable model for the club, one that will pioneer competitiveness amongst the biggest hitters in the league.

AmaZulu have compounded the arrival of players like Gabadinho Mhango and Dumisani Zuma by adding a further eight players, four of which are yet to be revealed. "We await the conclusion of a further signing of two players and the promotion of two players from the MDC whom we will reveal as soon as it is practicable,"

"Once concluded, the average age of the 10 new signings will be 25 years. Incidentally, the average age of the 15 players that AmaZulu let go was 30 years. "AmaZulu wants to build the core of the team with the capacity to compete in the forthcoming season and beyond," the statement concluded. List of arrivals :

1. Thendo Mukumela 2. Veluyeke Zulu 3. Riaan Hanamub (Namibian)

4. Dumisani Zuma 5. Augustine Kwem (Nigerian) 6. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi)