AmaZulu appoint Romain Folz as new club coach

Johannesburg - AmaZulu on Sunday announced their decision to sign former Marumo Gallants man Romain Folz as the club's new head coach, replacing Brandon Truter. The Kwazulu-Natal based side recently ended Truter's time with the club after a period of dreadful results that included three defeats in their last four games, the latest coming against top flight new boys Richards Bay FC midweek.

Story continues below Advertisement

Usuthu have openly expressed their desire to compete for every trophy available this campaign, and this time they have opted for the young Moroccan to spearhead their charge from hereon. "AmaZulu Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of the duo of Romain Khalid Folz and Ayanda Dlamini as head coach and first assistant coach respectively, with effect from today until the end of the current (2022/23) season next June," read the club's statement. "Romain Folz, a French national with Moroccan roots, is a skilled tactician with an advanced soccer analytical mind. He was, until recently, head coach of Marumo Gallants. "

"Ayanda Dlamini was head coach of AmaZulu FC prior to the arrival of Benni McCarthy in December 2020. Since then he has been working with AmaZulu FC Reserves - the DStv Diski Challenge team - as co-coach."

Story continues below Advertisement

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has been attempting to pioneer a new breed of players at AmaZulu, players that are eager and hungry to go head to head with some of the best teams in the country. He also expressed the ambitions behind the club's decision to lure Folz to Usuthu. “I repeat my personal promise to our fans that I will do everything in my power to bring back the glory days at AmaZulu. We are championship material, there is no doubt about that," said Zungu

Story continues below Advertisement