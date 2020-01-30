AmaZulu aren’t planning to fire Vukusic









Jozef Vukusic’s` Usuthu are going through torrid times and are currently languishing at the bottom of the Premiership table. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix DURBAN – Jozef Vukusic’s job as head coach of AmaZulu FC is safe - for now. Usuthu are going through torrid times and are currently languishing at the bottom of the Premiership table with 17 league points after 19 outings. The Durban-based outfit are yet to get off the mark in 2020 after suffering four defeats in five matches. They have been beaten by Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates. The only point they have picked up this year was against Cape Town City in a 2-2 stalemate.

Team manager at Usuthu, Qedi Dlamini, informed Independent Media that they have no intention of firing the under-achieving Vukusic at the moment.

“You will recall that as a club, we don’t usually fire coaches. We are not the type of club that fires coaches when things are not going well,” Dlamini said.

“The coach has done well because when he arrived we were on two points. He only had a bad month in January when he only got one point in five matches.

"He has tried to get the club to a stable position. We seem to struggle in January because even last year we didn’t do well in the same month.

"We only won one game out of five games,” Dlamini pointed out.

Vukusic took over the coaching reins from Cavin Johnson in the middle of this season.

“We are backing him. We are all the way behind him. We believe that he can turn things around for us,” he added.

Usuthu were also bundled out of the Telkom Knockout in the first round by Sundowns last year.

“The club situation has been bad since the start of the season. We haven’t done well this season,” Dlamini explained. “We would be lying if we said there’s one thing which makes us happy.

"But all we are working on is to make sure that the club gets into the right position on the log.”

The team are currently struggling to shrug off their poor form and have been losing games they should be winning.

They will face fellow strugglers Polokwane City at home on Sunday.

“We are happy with the players we have. We are also happy with our new recruits,” Dlamini said.

“What we are currently working hard on is to keep the morale of the players high and keep them motivated and that’s why we took Clive Barker to our game against Orlando Pirates this past weekend.

“We are busy trying to get other people that can motivate our players.”

The Mercury

