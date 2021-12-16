AmaZulu backs Benni McCarthy to deliver despite all the draws

Durban - There is no doubt that AmaZulu’s current form has been be very embarrassing to watch for coach Benni McCarthy. Usuthu are currently on a run of seven consecutive draws. They have drawn 12 games so far this season which is the most out of any side in the South African top-flight.

They are unlikely to be given an easy time in their upcoming clash against resurgent Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. ALSO READ: Super-sub Luvuyo Memela earns AmaZulu another league draw against Chippa United The Limpopo-based side started the season in poor form but their results have improved since the appointment of Dan Malesela as coach.

Gallants are unbeaten in their last five league games, having won three in the process. Despite their several draws this season, the one positive that AmaZulu can draw upon is that their team is still showing a lot of character as they did last season. The Durban-based side recently clutched a valuable point from the jaws of defeat against Chippa United earlier this week. After being 2-0 down at half-time against the Chilli Boys, Luvuyo Memela inspired a heroic comeback for Usuthu as his second-half brace earned them a share of the spoils.

ALSO READ: It’s not a coincidence AmaZulu keep drawing games, says coach Benni McCarthy Meanwhile, AmaZulu club spokesman Phumlani Dube has reiterated that the club maintains its faith in coach McCarthy amidst the current challenging times within the team. "We inspire and motivate our team to get as many points as we possibly can. We know that the results will come but we will turn the corner, it’s only a matter of time," said Dube.

Dube maintained that the club’s management feels that the quality of play that it is playing is good. They feel that it is only a matter of time before the draws start being converted to wins. "We have a great squad - we play good quality football, the effort is there, the commitment and the will to win is there and undoubtedly. To get a point here and it is not bad for us, but we have to get back into our winning form” said Dube. The game against Gallants will be AmaZulu’s penultimate of the year. They will end 2021 with an away clash against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Monday afternoon.