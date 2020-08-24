AmaZulu believe they will survive the dreaded drop

DURBAN - Amazulu have been relegated four times during the Premier Soccer League era but they remain confident they will avoid the chop this season. Usuthu are languishing at the bottom of the table with 24 points after 26 league games. After two games, they are yet to get off the mark since the resumption of football, and with only four games left, have very little time to do so. They shared the spoils with Baroka FC in a 0-0 stalemate before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bidvest Wits. Team Manager at Usuthu, Qedi Dlamini, said, obviously, that they will give their all to avoid relegation. “We know the importance of collecting points at this stage of the season. We are optimistic that we will be able to pick up maximum points against Bloemfontein Celtic (today). The boys have shown a positive response at training after the defeat against Wits (the 2-1 loss on Friday), “ Dlamini detailed.

“It is very tight at the bottom. You can’t tell what will transpire. Anything can still happen but we won’t get relegated. I know some people have started to write us off but we will bounce back. All we need to do is to convert our chances in front of goal. We’ve got 12 points to fight for in our last games,” he added.

In their last four league matches, Usuthu will face Celtic, Black Leopards, Stellenbosch FC and Highlands Park.

“Obviously, we are all worried about our log position but we are positive that come next weekend, we won’t be at the bottom of the table,” Dlamini elaborated. The KwaZulu-Natal club can jump to 13th on the log if they manage to beat high-flying Celtic.

“This is not the right time to press any panic buttons. From us, until No 10 on the log, anyone can still get relegated. That’s how difficult it is at the bottom of the table. We all knew that it was not going to be easy to climb the log but we are very confident that by the end of tomorrow (today), we will be not be last,” Dlamini stated.

@minenhlecr7